The best ideas in your pocket!

You are only a few seconds from changing your life!

You are only a few seconds from changing your life!

5 reasons to join
12min

12min is the perfect way to absorb tons of knowledge about career, business and
self-development at the speed the world demands

Read anywhere
Accelerate your learning
Be up-to-date with the latest market trends
Have the best ideas at your fingertips
Develop new skills

Do you have 12 minutes?

Yes? You don't need much time to absorb the knowledge of the greatest authors and best bestsellers in the world.

Join Now

But how is this possible?

Our team has experts capable of synthesizing the best books for you to access the most innovative, daring and provocative concepts and ideas from the bestsellers.

We analyze each of the bestsellers, read, re-read and create a new, synthesized, optimized and unique work.

More than a book, we develop syntheses containing everything we consider necessary, so you do not have to get lost in hundreds of pages without knowing if it's really going to be worth it..

  • 1

    We read the books several times, highlighting and writing down everything, searching for key ideas.

  • 2

    Our team meets, discusses and summarizes the most important concepts and ideas.

  • 3

    We created a microbook! Synthesized, optimized and unique for you to consume in approximately 12 minutes.

Audio or Text? You choose!

What's better for you. In the car, on the bus, on the subway or in the bank queue. All you need is 12 minutes to learn anywhere and anytime. What are you waiting to join 12min?

Try it now!

Hundreds of titles. News books every week. Explore the best non-fiction content now!

The books that have changed our lives are here and will change your life as well. Our microbooks bring the key ideas of each of them so you can choose better and even know where to go deeper.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
Mark Manson

Influence

Influence
Robert B. Cialdini

Antifragile

Antifragile
Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Steal Like an Artist

Steal Like an Artist
Austin Kleon

All microbooks Join Now

1 microbook per day
=
+ 365 new ideas per year

Who do you know who has read 365 books in a year?

Who is talking about us

It's time to evolve.
Here is the first step.

You are less than 1 minute from taking your next big step.

What if you
could read 3
books per day?

Now you can! Start a free trial and gain access to the knowledge of the biggest non-fiction bestsellers.

ou
Sign in with Facebook