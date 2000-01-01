You are only a few seconds from changing your life!
12min is the perfect way to absorb tons of knowledge about career, business and self-development at the speed the world demands
Yes? You don't need much time to absorb the knowledge of the greatest authors and best bestsellers in the world.Join Now
Our team has experts capable of synthesizing the best books for you to access the most innovative, daring and provocative concepts and ideas from the bestsellers.
We analyze each of the bestsellers, read, re-read and create a new, synthesized, optimized and unique work.
More than a book, we develop syntheses containing everything we consider necessary, so you do not have to get lost in hundreds of pages without knowing if it's really going to be worth it..
We read the books several times, highlighting and writing down everything, searching for key ideas.
Our team meets, discusses and summarizes the most important concepts and ideas.
We created a microbook! Synthesized, optimized and unique for you to consume in approximately 12 minutes.
What's better for you. In the car, on the bus, on the subway or in the bank queue. All you need is 12 minutes to learn anywhere and anytime. What are you waiting to join 12min?Try it now!
The books that have changed our lives are here and will change your life as well. Our microbooks bring the key ideas of each of them so you can choose better and even know where to go deeper.
You are less than 1 minute from taking your next big step.
Now you can! Start a free trial and gain access to the knowledge of the biggest non-fiction bestsellers.